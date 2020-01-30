Coronavirus Canadian Status Information

Pam Damoff, a politician, community activist and business professional with over 25 years’ corporate experience on Bay Street, was elected to represent the riding of Oakville North-Burlington in the House of Commons in the 2015 federal election. Prior to the election, Pam served as an Oakville Town Councillor from 2010-2015.

The health and safety of Canadians is our top priority. While the public health risk remains low for Canadians, our government is well prepared to deal with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Currently, there are two reported cases of infection in Ontario and one presumptive case in British Columbia.

Please see below for some helpful information and links on what you need to know about the virus, preventative measures you can take, and what our government is doing to protect Canadians:

1. To receive the latest up-to-date information, please visit our website at Canada.ca/coronavirus. You can also view our infosheet here to recognize the virus’ symptoms, what to do if symptoms develop, and contacts for your local public health authorities.

2. A new information line has also been set up: 1-833-784-4397. It is open every day of the week between 7:00 am and 12:00 am and available in English and French. I have personally called and spoke with knowledgeable and professional staff.

3. Frequently Asked Questions can be found here with answers from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

4. View our latest travel advisories here. If you must travel or if you know someone currently overseas, please consider registering as a Canadian abroad. Registered Canadians receive important information before or during an emergency while travelling. They will be notified by the Government of Canada in case of a personal emergency at home.

5. Currently, there are 250 Canadians in the coronavirus-affected region of China registered as a Canadian abroad. 126 of them have requested consular assistance to return home and we have chartered an aircraft for their return. We will provide consular services to all Canadians and we are looking at all options tailored to each of their specific needs. For emergency assistance, Canadians abroad can contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre at sos@international.gc.ca or call 613-996-8885.

6. On January 27, 2020, Prime Minister Trudeau convened the Incident Response Group and discussed Canada’s response to the Novel Coronavirus, including actions taken to keep Canadians safe and prevent the spread of the virus. Minister of Health Patty Hajdu and Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam updated the Prime Minister on our preparedness and the second presumptive case of the virus in Canada. Discussions highlighted the work being done with partners and across government – including by Transport Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, Global Affairs Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, and Public Safety Canada’s Government Operations Centre – to ensure the best possible response to the coronavirus.

7. We are increasing the presence of public health officers to assist border services officers and travellers at airports with 14 additional officers by the end of the week.

8. Follow Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, on twitter: @CPHO_Canada

Our government is closely monitoring the situation in Canada, and around the world, as it develops, and we are taking all necessary precautions to protect Canadians. Our hospitals have strong infection control systems and procedures in place to limit the spread of infection and prepared to protect the health of Canadians.

We need your help to prevent the spread of misinformation.The best way to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including the new coronavirus is to; stay home when ill, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, wash hands with soap and water or with alcohol based hand rub, and clean and disinfect objects and surfaces. Please share the information above and know the facts. We will stay strong together as a community and as Canadians.

Risk Status

Symptoms of Virus

How to Protect Yourself

Testing and Diagnosis

Treatment

