Coronavirus federal income support programs explained

By Stacy Yanchuk Oleksy
Monday, August 24, 2020 2:45 pm · 0 Comments
Hi Friends! I hope y’All have been hanging in there and staying both safe and sane with this pandemic. There have been some recent announcements to the federal income support programs so I wanted to provide you with some information.
Please remember that I do not work for the government of Canada and they are your best source for information.
Last week, our Prime Minister extended the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) by four weeks for a max of 28 weeks. It transitions into a modified Employment Insurance (EI) system.
How many hours of insurable work do I need to qualify for EI?
The government is allowing Canadians with 120 hours of insurable work or more to qualify for benefits by providing a temporary, one-time credit of:
How much will I receive on EI?
The maximum benefit rate is $400/week, or $240/week for extended parental benefits.
What if I am self-employed or not eligible for EI?
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will provide $400/week for up to 26 weeks, to workers who are self-employed or are not eligible for EI and still require income support.
What are the eligibility criteria for the Canada Recovery Benefit?
When does the Canada Recovery Benefit start?
September 27th for one year.
What if I get Covid-19 or have to self-isolate for two weeks?
The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) will provide $500/week for up to two weeks, for workers who are sick or must self-isolate due to reasons related to Covid-19.
Who is the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit available to?
When does the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit start? September 27th for one year.
What if I can’t go back to work because my caregiving responsibilities (e.g. children cannot return to school or daycare because of Covid-19, caring for a family member with a disability, or a child or family member with a disability cannot attend school, daycare, or other care facilities under the advice of a medical professional due to being high-risk if they contract Covid-19)?
The Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB) will provide $500/week for up to 26 weeks per household, for eligible Canadians.
What are the eligibility criteria for the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit?
When does the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit start?
September 27th for one year.
While things are changing on the income support side with the various federal programs listed above, they may also change on the credit/debt side. Credit product deferrals such as mortgages, student loans, vehicle loans, credit card payments, etc. were for six months, which for some may be in September as well.
If you’re worried, stressed, and anxious about all of these changes, reach out to your local non-profit credit counselling agency who can help you navigate the turbulent waters.
You are not alone.
Canada Emergency Response Benefit, Canada Recovery Benefit, Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit, Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, coronavirus, CRB, CRCB, CRSB, Government of Canada, Stacy Yanchuk Oleksy, Unemployment Insurance