Courage Polar Bear Dip Moves to Bronte Beach in Oakville

Thirty-five years ago, Todd and Trent Courage had no idea that they were starting Courage Polar Bear Dip. It’s become an annual Oakville tradition, attracting 10,000 dippers and raised over $1.8 million for clean water projects to date. This year the event will move to Bronte Beach which is just west of Bronte Harbour.

“It’s amazing to see how much this event has grown and the amount of good that it is able to do,” says Todd Courage. “It started out on a dare from our mom to clear out the cobwebs from New Years celebrating the night before and now we’re closing in $2 million raised for clean water projects through World Vision Canada.”

“Around 10 years ago, World Vision took Todd and I to Rwanda to visit some of the projects this event has helped build,” adds Trent Courage. “That’s when the impact of what we do here every New Years Day hit home. It’s thanks to everyone who dips and everyone who donates and everyone who comes to cheer them on that we’re able to have this impact.”

It didn’t take long for an event that started out as a dare to become an annual tradition for Todd, Trent and their friends. And it didn’t stop there. With more and more people coming out each year, Todd and Trent saw an opportunity to help local charities. Eventually, the event became so large that team Courage began to discuss partnering with a large, well known charity, so the value of funds raised by the Dip could have maximum impact. They soon settled on World Vision Canada and the opportunity to support their international clean water projects to provide clean water to communities around the world.

“We thought the ‘water for water’ connection was a great fit,” says Todd. “We throw ourselves into freezing cold water to make sure that communities around the world have clean water.”

Over 25 years of partnership, the Courage Polar Bear Dip has supported World Vision clean water projects in:

Nicaragua

Honduras

Tanzania

Afghanistan

Zambia

Uganda

Costa Rica

Kenya

South East Asia (for tsunami relief)

Senegal

Sudan

Rwanda

Ghana

Mali

Democratic Republic of Congo

“I love the Courage Brothers annual Polar Bear Dip as an invigorating and meaningful way to ring in the new year,” said Sumair Mirza, COO of World Vision Canada. “Water is something that many of us take for granted but for some children around the world, access can be a big obstacle. Water restores health and opens doors to educational opportunities and a promising future. What better way to welcome 2020 than with the clear vision of providing a community with water,” said Mirza.

663 million people around the world still lack access to safe drinking water

According to World Vision Canada, 663 million people around the world still lack access to safe drinking water. Events such as the Courage Polar Bear Dip allow World Vision Canada to bring clean water to one new person every 10 seconds as well as equip communities with sanitation and hygiene programs.

Funds raised at the 2020 Courage Polar Bear Dip will improve the health and safety of children and their families by providing clean water in communities in Rwanda. The fundraising target for this year is $120,000. Visit www.polarbeardip.ca to register or donate.

Over 35 years, the Courage Polar Bear Dip has grown into more than a fundraising event. It has become a community New Years Day festival. Participants compete in the most creative costume contest and enjoy live music and food stations. And it’s also spread beyond Oakville. Participants come from all over the GTA. Some have even travelled from as far away as Montreal, Michigan and Florida. This year, Courage Polar Bear Dip organizers have received registrants from Australia who will be participating as a way to commemorate and celebrate their visit to Canada.

“There’s six of us and we’re entering the Polar Bear dip as a way to celebrate a Canadian New Year,” says Sarah Cadman. “We looked at the website and saw that there’s also a costume contest and we’re excited to participate in that as well. I can’t give away our costumes, but I can say that they will be Australian themed.”

Courage Polar Bear Dip Event Information

The 35th Annual Courage Polar Bear Dip will take place on Wednesday, January 1st at Bronte Beach Park – 45 West River Street in Oakville.

Registration opens at 12:30PM Costume contest will be held on the main stage at 1:15PM First wave of dippers will hit the water at 2PM

After the Dip the party continues at Tin Cup in Oakville with food specials and raffle draws. Ten per cent of all food sales on January 1st will go back to the Courage Polar Bear Dip.

For more details visit, to register or donate, visit www.polarbeardip.ca.

