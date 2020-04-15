COVID 19 Action Plan focuses on Long-Term Care Homes

Advertisement

In order to protect the most vulnerable as well as stop the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes, long-term care staff will only be allowed to work in one long-term care home, retirement home or health care setting. This an emergency order was taken on the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, and should be in full effect within 2 days.

The COVID-19 Action Plan: Long-Term Care Homes was announced today by Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care.

“We will do everything we can to protect our seniors and most vulnerable citizens because we all know they are most at risk during this pandemic,” said Premier Ford. “Our three-point action plan builds on the measures we have already taken to fortify that iron ring of protection we have placed around our long-term care residents and those who care for them.”

COVID-19 Action Plan: Long-Term Care Homes

Aggressive Testing, Screening, and Surveillance:

enhancing testing for symptomatic residents and staff and those who have been in contact with persons confirmed to have COVID-19

expanding screening to include more asymptomatic contacts of confirmed cases

leveraging surveillance tools to enable care providers to move proactively against the disease.

Managing Outbreaks and Spread of the Disease:

supporting long-term care homes with public health and infection control expertise to contain and prevent outbreaks;

providing additional training and support for current staff working in outbreak conditions

Growing our Heroic Long-Term Care Workforce:

redeploying staff from hospitals and home and community care to support the long-term care home workforce and respond to outbreaks, alongside intensive on-going recruitment initiatives.

Additional measures under development will help to ensure preparedness and respond to the situation as it evolves, including improving isolation capacity at long-term care homes.

In less than 48 hours, the government will immediately act to deliver:

enhanced testing and surveillance for symptomatic residents and staff and those in contact with persons confirmed to have COVID-19;

testing of asymptomatic residents and staff in select homes across the province to better understand how COVID-19 is spreading;

risk and capacity assessments for all homes;

working with Ontario Health, the Ontario Hospital Association, and public health units to assemble infection control and preventions teams and additional supports;

enhanced guidance on personal protective equipment and continued priority distribution to homes;

enhanced training and education to support staff working in outbreak situations; and

redeploying hospital and home care resources into homes.

“We must continue to act to stop the spread of this virus in our long-term care homes,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Nothing is more important than protecting the health and well-being of our loved ones in long-term care, or the front-line heroes who care for them.”

Employees cannot work in multiple locations

The government has also issued an emergency order directing long-term care employers to ensure their employees, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, personal support workers, kitchen and cleaning staff only work in one long-term care home. This means that employees cannot work in multiple locations such as a retirement home or other health care setting.

Compensation for income lost

As a result of this order, long-term care workers who must temporarily give up a job in another care setting are protected from losing their job as they are entitled to an unpaid leave of absence. To help long-term care workers make up these lost wages, the government encourages long-term care employers to offer full-time hours to their part-time employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Increased funding and flexibility

To help employers cover this expense, the government is taking action to ensure long-term care homes have the flexibility and funds to rapidly hire nurses and other front-line staff they need, when they need them. These emergency funds are available to help long-term care homes cover the incremental costs of increasing hours for part-time staff to help those staff limit their work locations.

All long-term care staff continue to be subject to rigorous screening procedures and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines, including wearing surgical masks, gowns, gloves and eye protection while in homes.

