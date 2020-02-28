COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Update by Halton District School Board

Images combined from a 3D medical animation, depicting the shape of coronavirus as well as the cross-sectional view. Image shows the major elements including the Spike S protein, HE protein, viral envelope, and helical RNA

Halton Region Public Health has issued an update on the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) with additional information for families. We encourage you to review this update carefully as it contains new information for individuals who have travelled to China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.

To date, there continues to be no reported cases of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) in Halton Region.

The list of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) impacted countries is updated regularly. Please refer to the Government of Canada travel health advisory for the most updated information on impacted areas.

If you or someone you know has recently returned from any of these seven (7) countries, please follow the recommendations below from Halton Region Public Health.

Travellers from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, for 14 days following their return, should:

​ Self-monitor for symptoms of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), which includes fever or cough or difficult breathing, for 14 days after leaving any of these countries

If symptoms develop, individuals must immediately self-isolate and call Halton Region Public Health at 311, 905-825-6000 or toll free at 1-866-442-5866.

If the above applies to your family, please inform your child’s school principal and Halton Region Public Health. Anyone with severe illness should seek immediate medical attention by calling 911 and inform paramedics of their travel history.

Halton Region Public Health is working with the Ministry of Health, Public Health Ontario, and local health care providers to monitor the situation and take actions as appropriate. We are working closely with Halton Region Public Health to identify and communicate news of any COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) cases in the Halton Region that impact the Halton District School Board community. Since this is an evolving situation, we will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

Additional COVID-19 Information

