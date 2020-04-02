COVID-19 Employment Insurance Sickness Benefit Explained

Stacy is the Director of Education and Community Awareness at the Credit Counselling Society (CCS). She lives in Oakville with her husband, dog and cat.

It’s amazing where we were a month ago and how life has changed so quickly for us with Covid at our doorstep! We may have been thinking about spring break and what to do with the kids or planning a day of spring gardening, or something similar and less dire than a pandemic.

We’re going to spend the next few days (and articles) together reviewing the various government programs that are available to help. Each article will typically explore one government program.

COVID-19 Employment Insurance Sickness Benefit

So, let’s start with the big program – Employment Insurance Sickness Benefits (EI). Most of us are aware of the program that can help us get back on our feet if we’re terminated/laid off from work. But EI also has a “sickness” benefit. Here are few things to note about EI as it relates to Covid-19:

How many weeks is EI sickness benefits? EI will provide up to 15 weeks of income replacement and is available to eligible claimants who are unable to work because of illness, injury or quarantine, to allow them time to restore their health and return to work.

EI will provide up to 15 weeks of income replacement and is available to eligible claimants who are unable to work because of illness, injury or quarantine, to allow them time to restore their health and return to work. How much will I receive? You will receive 55% of your usual pay up to $573/week.

You will receive 55% of your usual pay up to $573/week. Is there a waiting period? The government has waived the 1 week waiting period.

The government has waived the 1 week waiting period. Do I need to provide EI with a medical document? Good news! You don’t need to provide a medical certificate for Covid-related issues.

Good news! You don’t need to provide a medical certificate for Covid-related issues. How do I know if I’m eligible? Good question. Here are the criteria: You’re unable to work for medical reasons; Your regular weekly earnings from work have decreased by more than 40% for at least 1 week; and You have accumulated 600 insured hours of work in the 52 weeks before the start of your claim or since the start of your last claim, whichever is shorter

Good question. Here are the criteria: What if I’m not eligible? Don’t panic. If you’ve already applied for EI then your application will automatically be assessed for CERB (Canadian Emergency Response Benefit) and sent over to that system. You don’t have to reapply.

Don’t panic. If you’ve already applied for EI then your application will automatically be assessed for CERB (Canadian Emergency Response Benefit) and sent over to that system. You don’t have to reapply. Should I go to my local EI office to apply? No! They’re all closed. You’ll need to apply online through this link: https://srv270.hrdc-drhc.gc.ca/AW/introduction?GoCTemplateCulture=en-CA

No! They’re all closed. You’ll need to apply online through this link: https://srv270.hrdc-drhc.gc.ca/AW/introduction?GoCTemplateCulture=en-CA What do I need to provide? Your Social Insurance Number (SIN), names & addresses of your employers from the last 52 weeks, dates you were employed, your mother’s maiden name, and banking information.

Your Social Insurance Number (SIN), names & addresses of your employers from the last 52 weeks, dates you were employed, your mother’s maiden name, and banking information. Will I need to provide a Record of Employment (ROE)? According to the government website, if you’ve been impacted by Covid-19 and no longer working, your employer must issue you an ROE. If you’re sick or quarantined, your employee still needs to issue you an ROE but they use a different code (Code D – Illness or Injury).

According to the government website, if you’ve been impacted by Covid-19 and no longer working, your employer must issue you an ROE. If you’re sick or quarantined, your employee still needs to issue you an ROE but they use a different code (Code D – Illness or Injury). What if I don’t have my ROE yet? You can still apply online and submit the documents afterwards.

You can still apply online and submit the documents afterwards. How long will it take to receive benefits? It really depends as the system is overloaded with Covid-related requests.

It really depends as the system is overloaded with Covid-related requests. What happens to my application once it has been submitted? EI will process it and according to their website, they’ll mail you a benefit statement that includes a 4-digit access code. You’ll need this code and your SIN to inquire about your application. Please note that receiving this benefit statement doesn’t mean your claim has been approved.

EI will process it and according to their website, they’ll mail you a benefit statement that includes a 4-digit access code. You’ll need this code and your SIN to inquire about your application. Please note that receiving this benefit statement doesn’t mean your claim has been approved. How do I check on my application? You can log into https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/my-account.html.

You can log into https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/my-account.html. Can I call Employment Insurance with questions? You likely won’t get through because they’re experiencing exceptionally high volumes.

If you’re not eligible for Employment Insurance sickness benefit, you may qualify for CERB (Canadian Emergency Response Benefit) which we’ll talk about shortly. Remember that this can be an incredibly stressful situation that none of us have navigated before so give yourself and everyone around you just a little extra compassion, patience, and mercy. We’ll get through this together.

It’s important that I provide full disclosures – I do not work for the government. I work for a non-profit charity called the Credit Counselling Society and we help consumers with their money through free credit counselling, low-cost debt solutions, and financial education. I lead the Education team. As well, it’s important to note that the information I provide in these articles is based on what is available on the government of Canada and Ontario’s websites. The information and details can change quickly. And finally, all government funding decisions are made by government employees so unlike my Dad, who thinks that my brothers should call me because I can help them get Employment Insurance, which obviously, I cannot, I do not have any influence on decisions made by the government.

