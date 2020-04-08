COVID-19 Financial Support Programs: UPDATE

Stacy is the Director of Education and Community Awareness at the Credit Counselling Society (CCS). She lives in Oakville with her husband, dog and cat.

Welcome back Friends! I do hope you and your people are staying safe and sane! This seems to be my motto for getting through my first-ever pandemic – safety and sanity. Once we know that we’re on solid ground with our health (safety) and our mental health (sanity), we need to check in with our financial safety and sanity.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how safe and sane do you feel financially, with 1 being not at all and 10 being absolutely? This number can fluctuate depending on what’s happening with your income, your monthly expenses, as well as your debts.

I can’t speak for anyone else but when I’m feeling unsafe and insane regarding my finances, it’s a slippery slope down the doom loop. However, what counteracts this (for me, anyway) is information and a plan.

One of the best boss and mentors I ever had, whom I’m lucky enough to call a good friend, Judi Huta, taught me that when we’re stressed or in crisis, it’s like a toy car. Our thoughts and emotions are our back wheels and when we’re in crisis, that’s where we go – we go in our head and our feelings and then we spin out of control.

Think of the front wheels as action so the best thing we can do is “slam our wheels down”, step into action and move forward. We’re going to do this today with some information. I’m going to give you some updates on the federal programs and highlight some provincial COVID-19 Financial support programs.

Updates to Federal COVID-19 Financial Support Programs

Employment Insurance: The only update is that the system has processed a considerable number of applications so try to keep patient. I know it’s really hard especially when you have bills to pay.

Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB): Applications are being accepted now: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html By phone: 1-800-959-2019 or 1-800-959-2041 Apply by month born : January, February, March: apply on Mondays April, May, June: apply on Tuesdays July, August, September: apply on Wednesdays October, November, December: apply on Thursdays Any month: apply on Friday, Saturday or Sunday Canada Child Benefit : the increase is a one-time payment in May of $300/child Student loans : both the federal and provincial governments have paused payments to student loans with no accrual of interest during this time.



Currently there is no program available for Ontarians that are still working but have reduced hours. The federal government is currently looking at how to handle these situations through their current infrastructure. Stay tuned.

Updates to Ontario Covid-19 Financial Support Programs

Job protection: Is my job protected in Ontario if I must self-isolate, quarantine or cannot work due to childcare and school closures? Yes, the Employment Standards Amendment Act (Infections Disease Emergencies) 2020 provides job-protected leave to workers affected by Covid-19.

Support for Families: Is there any financial help from the province regarding my children? Yes, there is a one-time payment to help families pay for the extra costs associated with school and daycare closures due to Covid. The amount is $200/child up to 12 years old; $250/child with special needs, including children enrolled in private schools.

Ontario Works: What if I don’t qualify for any federal government programs? You can look at applying for Ontario Works. Here is the link: https://www.mcss.gov.on.ca/en/mcss/programs/social/apply_online.aspx

Seniors: Is there anything being done for seniors in Ontario? Yes, the GAINS (Guaranteed Annual Income System) for low-income seniors will increase for 6 months ($166/month for single adults; $332/month for couples). This will start in April.

Energy: What about my utilities? The government has suspended the time-of-use electricity rates. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program eligibility has expanded so disconnections don’t occur due to non-payment. Hydro One has suspended all late fees until May 7 and will be returning $5 million in security deposits to consumers and businesses If you’re struggling, call them to discuss options. Rental protection: Can I get evicted if I can’t pay my rent due to Covid? All rental eviction notices are halted until further notice. Do your best to work out an arrangement with your landlord. Mental health: This is really stressful! Is there someone I can talk with? Here’s a great website with various resources available to you. https://www.ontario.ca/page/find-mental-health-support



I know this is difficult, in fact I would say that collectively, this will be one of the hardest things we’re going to do alone and together. So I’m offering you the biggest, squishiest (virtual) hug! We’ll get through this together.

Disclosure

My full disclosures, so here goes: I do not work for the government. I work for a non-profit charity called the Credit Counselling Society and we help consumers with their money through free credit counselling, low-cost debt solutions, and financial education. I lead the Education team. As well, it’s important to note that the information I provide in these articles is based on what is available on the government of Canada and Ontario’s websites. The information and details can change quickly. And finally, all government funding decisions are made by government employees so unlike my Dad, who thinks that my brothers should call me because I can help them get Employment Insurance, which obviously, I cannot, I do not have any influence on decisions made by the government.

