Covid 19 – Personal Financial Emergency Preparedness Tips

Stacy is the Director of Education and Community Awareness at the Credit Counselling Society (CCS). She lives in Oakville with her husband, dog and cat.

Advertisement

There has been a tremendous amount of news coverage on the Coronavirus or Covid-19. We now have 24-hour coverage through the media and social media is a rabbit hole of facts, conjecture, conspiracy theory, and misinformation. This is enough to make anyone wary of leaving their homes. However, it’s important to put this into perspective and focus on what’s in our control. We can control washing our hands, not touching our faces, and being mindful of staying home when we’re sick. Furthermore, we can focus our energy to ensure that we’re financially prepared for any emergency whether it’s Covid-19, an injury, accident, or life circumstance (e.g. divorce, death in the family).

Consider what would happen to your finances if you had to be quarantined for two to four weeks and had no income. Could you weather the storm, or would you miss important payments like your rent/mortgage, car payments, etc.?

If you’ve got one to three months of living expenses available in savings, that’s great! Keep building it up and carrying on living life. If you don’t have at least one month of living expenses available to you, consider these 5 tips to help you if/when an emergency occurs.

Covid 19 Financial Emergency Preparedness Tips

Contact Creditors

Contact your creditors and let them know of your situation. They can oftentimes help you by delaying or deferring a payment, reducing your interest, or making an interest-only payment. But it’s important that you do this at the first sign of trouble, not after you’ve missed three payments.

Triage Finance

Triage your finances now. What can you cut out of your budget immediately to get through the emergency? Some easy ones including eating out and entertainment.

Get Support

Get support from family and friends. If you’re having difficulty managing your finances during an emergency, is there someone in your life, a family member or friend who could help you? If there is, consider asking them to borrow money and give them a clear and realistic plan on how you will pay this back. And for the sake of the relationship, stick to your plan and pay them back!

Ask for Help

Ask for help sooner rather than later. If you don’t have any friends or family who can help you, connect with your local non-profit credit counselling agency. They can chat with you about your current situation and give you specific action steps to take to weather the storm. These services are typically free and obviously, confidential. For an agency near you, go to creditcounsellingcanada.ca .

Stay Positive

Do your best to stay positive. It’s better for your health and it’ll help keep your family from feeling as though this is a catastrophe. Remember that what you focus on is what you’ll get more of, so try to focus on what you do have and how you’ll rebuild after the emergency is over.

There is a sixth tip and that’s plan for the next emergency. We know that it’s not a matter of if the next emergency will hit but rather when it will. It may be another outbreak of Covid-19 or something else, it could be a job loss or a marital split. Emergencies come in all different sizes and shapes. Decide today that you’ll start an emergency or rainy-day fund, open a bank account, and start moving funds over every paycheque, even if it’s only a few dollars to start. Those dollars begin to add up over time and when the next emergency hits, you’ll at least be financially prepared to weather the storm. Stay positive and remember to wash your hands!

From Stephen Crawford’s Office – MP for Oakville

Our government added three new types of leave to the Employment Standards Act: Sick Leave, Family Responsibility Leave and Bereavement Leave.

Medical notes are not automatically required for these leaves of absence

Instead, employers now have the option to require reasonable proof of the circumstances that entitle the employee to leave.

We’re recommending that individuals who may feel ill stay at home, and we encourage employers to support that advice.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

coronavirus, Covid 19, Credit Counselling, Creditors, Family, Friends, Personal Finance