COVID-19 Response Fund will support our community

Anita Anand was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2018. Ms Anand represents the Oakville Federal Riding. She is the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and a member of (CANA) Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.

In light of the impacts of COVID-19 to our community, I wanted to take this opportunity to share resources available to support family and friends during this time. COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge, and the health and safety of Canadians continues to be our top priority.

Our government is working closely with local, provincial, territorial and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world. We recognize that COVID-19 is having an impact on families in Oakville, Halton and across the country. And that is why we have taken a whole-of-government response to the virus by establishing a more than $1 billion COVID-19 Response Fund.

The COVID-19 Response Fund will support workers in quarantine or who have been directed to self-isolate by waiving the mandatory one-week waiting period for Employment Insurance (EI) sickness benefits claims.

I also want to reassure our Oakville community that Canada has one of the strongest and most resilient banking sectors in the world, and our Government is in a strong fiscal position. Today, Minister Morneau announced an additional $10 billion package for Canadian businesses through Business Development Canada and Export Development Canada. This amount is in addition to the $1 billion COVID-19 Response Fund. The Government of Canada will continue to support Canadian businesses as one of the many components of our response to COVID-19.

For up-to-date local information, the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, which is managed by Halton Region Health Care, will provide regular updates regarding the local response at haltonhealthcare.on.ca/coronavirus-information.

For the most up to date information on the Government of Canada’s response to COVID-19, and on steps you can take to protect yourself and your family, please visit canada.ca/coronavirus.

My constituency office is available to support during this time. Please contact us at 905-338-2008, if you have any concerns or questions we may be able to help with. As always, my thoughts are with our community.

Anita Anand, coronavirus, COVID-19 Response Fund, Government of Canada, March 13 2020