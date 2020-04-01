Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Advertisement

Canada’s COVID-19 supplies procurement proceeds on the basis of PHAC requests, Minister of Procurement and Government Services, Oakville MP Anita Anand, advised us today.

“In terms of health workers, we are working closely with provincial and territorial government, which are in turn working closely with healthcare providers to assess needs and identify priority items. Requirements are evolving rapidly, and governments at all levels are working around the clock to coordinate in real time.

“In order to avoid potential delays in meeting requirements, my Ministry has started proactively buying above and beyond the provincial requests. I am also setting up an FPT ministerial procurement table to better streamline and coordinate procurement.”

Such purchases include a contract with Medicom of Pointe Clair, Quebec of more than 157 million surgical masks. An order of more than 60 million N95 masks has also been made with delivery set for this week.

Minister Anand also noted that Public Services and Procurement Canada is working with Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience, which will provide COVID-19 rapid test kits.

“The made-in-Canada kits will enable the testing of many more Canadians over an above the millions of tests already ordered.”

A significant order of ventilators has been made through Toronto’s Thornhill Medical as part of the 1,570 ventilators ordered from companies in Canada, Europe, the United State and overseas. Minister Anand says Canada is “working to secure upwards of 4,000 additional ventilators and very possibly more.”

“Many of our shipments are coming in now. We are helping PHAC transmit supplies to the provinces that are urgently reporting shortages,” advised Minister Anand, who admitted “there’s still much work to be done, and we are working day and night on it.”

In addition to thanking Canada’s essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Anand also thanked and Home Depot for generous donations of personal protective equipment.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Anita Anand, April 1 2020, Covid 19, COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits, Medicom, MP Oakville, N95 Masks, Oakville Mayor, Public Services and Procurement Ministry, Rob Burton, Spartan Bioscience, Surgical Masks, Thornhill Medical, Ventilators