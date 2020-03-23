COVID-19 Update for Oakville – March 23, 2020

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

We will start providing a daily COVID-19 update about what is happening in Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

March 23rd COVID-19 Update

All public parks and trails in Oakville are closed until further notice. Signs will be going up notifying the public of this change, and to remind the public of safe social distancing – ie 6 feet or 2 meters.

Parking is now free through out the town and time limits have been relaxed to help people who are self-isolating as well as the large number of people now working from home. The Church Street Parkade is only open to permit holders. Parking enforce will only be dealing with safety issues.

Oakville Transit continues to operate but from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. You can only enter through the rear doors, and seating close to the drivers will be closed off.

Assessment Centres have been set up by the Region’s Health Department; however, they are only available those that have been given an appointment.

There are confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Halton are 12. There has been only one case where the transmission was unknown.

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case Age Gender Transmission Status 10 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 6 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 5 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 2 40’s Female Travel Self-Isolating

Non-essential businesses ordered closed as of March 24, 2020 at midnight.

Interactive self test operational

