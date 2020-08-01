COVID Alert App is Available for Download

Advertisement

As Canadians continue to do their part stopping the spread of COVID-19, the federal and provincial government is encouraging everyone to download the new COVID Alert app. It is now available for free on smart phones from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

This app, which is available beginning today, lets users know if they may have been exposed to the virus. It is both easy and safe to use. The app is more effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 with more people who download the app.

Work on COVID Alert was initiated in Ontario by the Ontario Digital Service and volunteers at Shopify. It began with foundational work by the Government of Canada.

The app was developed in consultation with the privacy commissioners of Canada to ensure the highest level of privacy for everyone using it.

“This important, made-in-Ontario COVID Alert app will be a critical part of our case and contact management strategy in Ontario,” says Premier Doug Ford.

“This innovative tool was developed by some of the best and brightest minds in our province, working in partnership with Ottawa. As businesses open their doors and schools prepare for September, we need to help stop the spread and keep others safe by downloading this COVID Alert app.”

How the COVID Alert app works

The COVID Alert app uses Bluetooth technology to detect when users are near each other. If a user tests positive for COVID-19, they can choose to let other users know without sharing any personal information.

Canadians who receive an exposure alert can then get tested. This action helps keep themselves, their families, and their friends from spreading COVID-19 throughout the community. The app does not collect personal information or health data, and does not know or track the location, name, address, or contacts of any user.

If an app user receives a message from COVID Alert that they may have been exposed to the virus, they should follow the public health advice given on the app and get tested.

To notify other people if an app user has tested positive for COVID-19, they can enter their one-time key from Ontario’s test results website (Ontario.ca/covidresults) into the app.

A message will then be sent to other app users who have been within two metres of them for at least 15 minutes within the past 14 days, without sending any information that identifies the user, or the time and place of exposure.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, says the app is “built with a privacy-first approach. COVID Alert is a safe and easy-to-use tool that Ontarians can download to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community from COVID-19.”

