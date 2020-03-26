COVID19 Emergency Response Act Explained

Anita Anand was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2018. Ms Anand represents the Oakville Federal Riding. She is the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and a member of (CANA) Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.

As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, I am writing to provide you with the latest update on our Government’s response.

Earlier today (March 25, 2020), the COVID19 Emergency Response Act was passed by Parliament. This enables Canada’s Emergency Response Plan to be implemented in order to provide immediate help to Canadians and businesses who are most in need as a result of COVID-19, part of an $82 billion support package announced last week for workers, families and businesses.

The COVID19 Emergency Response Act includes the following initiatives, amongst others:

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit to provide $500 per week to Canadians who lose income due to COVID-19. This is a simpler more streamlined benefit comprising both the care and support streams announced on March 18, 2020.

to provide $500 per week to Canadians who lose income due to COVID-19. This is a simpler more streamlined benefit comprising both the care and support streams announced on March 18, 2020. An increase to the Canada Child Benefit by $300 per child for the 2019-20 benefit year.

by $300 per child for the 2019-20 benefit year. A special payment under the GST credit to low and modest income families

to low and modest income families A reduction of the minimum RRIF withdrawal to help protect seniors’ retirement savings.

to help protect seniors’ retirement savings. A temporary wage subsidy for three months to eligible small employers.

for three months to eligible small employers. Measures to prevent shortages of patented drugs or medical devices

A pause on the repayments of Canada Student Loans for six months.

for six months. Support provinces and territories with a COVID-19 Response Fund including one-time funding of $500 million through the Canada Health Transfer.

including one-time funding of $500 million through the Canada Health Transfer. Additional flexibility to support businesses as necessary through EDC, BDC, Farm Credit Canada and the Canada Account.

In addition, it is very important to note that all international travellers are now required by law to quarantine for 14 days following their return to Canada . It remains critically important that we all stay home as much as possible and avoid all non-essential exposure to others to ensure that our healthcare systems can focus on those who need their help the most.

We will do whatever it takes to support Canadians in this difficult time. My constituency office remains available at 905-338-2008 should you have any concerns or questions. As always, my thoughts are with our community.

