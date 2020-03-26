COVID19 Emergency Response Act Explained

By Minister Anita Anand
As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, I am writing to provide you with the latest update on our Government’s response.
Earlier today (March 25, 2020), the COVID19 Emergency Response Act was passed by Parliament. This enables Canada’s Emergency Response Plan to be implemented in order to provide immediate help to Canadians and businesses who are most in need as a result of COVID-19, part of an $82 billion support package announced last week for workers, families and businesses.
The COVID19 Emergency Response Act includes the following initiatives, amongst others:
In addition, it is very important to note that all international travellers are now required by law to quarantine for 14 days following their return to Canada. It remains critically important that we all stay home as much as possible and avoid all non-essential exposure to others to ensure that our healthcare systems can focus on those who need their help the most.
We will do whatever it takes to support Canadians in this difficult time. My constituency office remains available at 905-338-2008 should you have any concerns or questions. As always, my thoughts are with our community.
