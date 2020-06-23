Criminal Investigation Launched into Altercation involving HRPS Officer

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

On Saturday, June 20th a video was released on social media showing an altercation between a Halton Regional Police officer and an unidentified man at 2536 Third Line in Oakville. Halton Regional Police Services has now launched an in-depth criminal investigation into the incident. They are asking the person who took the video and any other individuals who may have video or additional information to come forward. The police believe that the altercation took place in April 2020.

The video, which was released anonymously, shows a male being repeatedly pushed and a bag he was carrying thrown at him by a Halton Regional Police Officer, while three other officers stood by.

Video surfacing online shows @HaltonPolice officers and sergeant from @HRPSOak assaulting civilian who was reportedly treaspassing at a plaza in the area of Third Line/ Dundas. Police say their looking into the incident. #Oakville @ChiefTanner @DeputyWilkie @OakvilleMayor pic.twitter.com/F5yqHxexeC — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 20, 2020

When Mayor Rob Burton, the chair of the police board became aware of the incident, he immediately responded that the behaviour was not in keeping with the HRPS. Soon after the mayor’s comment, Police Chief Tanner issued a formal statement condemning the behaviour of the officer.

In Chief Tanner’s statement, he outlined the steps that must be taken in order to deal with the officer. The first was to suspend the officer in question with pay which was done as soon as was possible. The next step is to conduct a formal investigation. It isn’t until the investigation is completed and the officer is found to be guilty, that the officer can be terminated. This is the law.

Chief Tanner indicated that he was first made aware of the incident soon after the video was released. He also understood the ramifications of the video when he stated, “We know the video shows actions that erode your trust in us.”

When asked if the officers in question were wearing body cameras, the answer was “No.”

In fact, no police service in Ontario provides them to all front line officers. There have been pilot projects. Body cameras are extremely expensive. It is not just their initial capital cost, but also the cost of storage and retrieval.

“I support them,” stated Chief Tanner of front line officers wearing body cameras.

In a statement in early June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he believed the RCMP officers should begin to wear body cameras.

If you have any information that would aid in this criminal investigation, please contact the Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Something to keep in mind:

Oakville is the safest community in Canada HRPS responded to 157,625 incidents in 2019 (67,013 YTD 2020) and apprehended/arrested 7,973 in 2019 and 3,176 YTD in 2020

