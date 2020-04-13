Critical COVID-19 medical supplies being delivered

Advertisement

The Ontario government continues to ensure that patients, frontline health care workers and first responders have the critical medical supplies they need to protect themselves during the COVID-19 outbreak. Over the last five days, more than 13 million surgical and procedural masks, 200,000 N95 respirator masks, and 38 ventilators have been delivered to Ontario’s pandemic stockpile warehouses.

“The global competition to secure critical personal protective equipment and medical supplies is fierce, yet our team of procurement specialists continues to locate the masks, gloves and ventilators we need to keep our frontline workers and patients safe,” said Premier Doug Ford. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank Premier Jason Kenney and the people of Alberta for making a generous donation of critical medical supplies and equipment in the fight against COVID-19. By standing united in adversity, Team Canada will stop this virus in its tracks.”

On Saturday, Alberta committed to send Ontario 250,000 N95 masks, 2.5 million surgical masks, 15 million surgical gloves, 87,000 safety goggles, and 50 ventilators.

Ontario is providing same-day deliveries to hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, and other facilities to support essential workers in all settings and ensuring supplies and equipment are expedited to those most in need. Medical supplies shipped this past weekend include 6.5 million surgical and procedural masks. They went to over 650 providers across the province to protect our frontline workers, patients and residents.

“We will continue working around the clock to add to the provincial stockpile to ensure that we are equipped to support those fighting this outbreak on the frontlines,”said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

Ontario has been procuring vital supplies and personal protective equipment through its traditional suppliers and donations, as well as working in collaboration with the federal government, other provinces, and Ontario’s manufacturers.

While Ontario is making progress in procuring critical supplies and equipment, the global supply chain remains constrained. Conservation of supplies and equipment, particularly personal protective equipment is of utmost importance. The government is working to ensure those in priority areas and in urgent need are receiving the supplies they need.

How Businesses Can Help

As of April 13, through the Ontario Together web portal, the province has received over 14,500 submissions from businesses and private citizens, offering to provide or donate various medical supplies and equipment, such as masks, face shields, testing equipment, ventilators, hand sanitizer, gowns and coveralls. More than 9,000 emergency supply submissions have generated nearly $90 million in purchases of critical equipment and supplies.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 13 2020, Covid 19, gloves, Government of Alberta, Government of Ontario, Medical Supplies, N95 Masks, safety goggles, Surgical Masks, Ventilators