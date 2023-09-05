Daily Chartwell Road closures begin today

× Expand Openstreetmap Chartwell Road and Pinewood Avenue

A stretch of Chartwell Road in Ward 3, near the QEW is going to be closed intermittently over the next two months.

Beginning today, Tuesday, Sept. 5, until Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, the town of Oakville road services reports that construction from Oakville Hydro will close the road stretch between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. every Monday to Thursday during this period.

Town staff say, "There will be a road closure on Chartwell Road (North of Cornwall Road to South of Industry Street) from September 5 to October 20, between select hours."

The closure is for, "an overhead railway crossing removal and conversion to underground infrastructure."

A detour route will be made available along South Service Road East, Trafalgar Road and Cornwall Road.

Oakville town staff say all inquiries should be directed to Oakville Hydro (which can be reached at 905-825-9400.)

More information about these closures can be found online here with the town's website.