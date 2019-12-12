December 13th thru 15th Weekend Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are you wondering about what is happening in Oakville from December 13th thru 15th? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: December 13th thru 15th

Oakville Events: Friday, December 13th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 4.

Night-time: Cloudy with a low of plus 2.

Wind speed: 5 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 40 to 80 per cent (rain, ice rain, snow)



Shriner's Christmas Cake Sale: RioCan Oakville Place: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm



Fuelling Kindness Day: Oakville: Shell @ Third Line and Dundas St. W: 11:00 am - 3:00 pm



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Optimist Club's Christmas Tree Lot: Dorval Crossing East: 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



A tribute to Fred Astaire: Le Dome Banquet Hall: 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm



Yule Ball: Oakville Public Library - White Oaks Branch: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Lee Rocker (of the Stray Cats): Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Jerome Godboo Band w/Shawn Kellerman: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Saturday, December 14th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with a high of plus 3.

Night: Cloudy periods with a low of zero.

Wind speed: 10 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 70 to 80 per cent (rain, ice rain, snow)



Shriner's Christmas Cake Sale: RioCan Oakville Place: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Christmas Cheer: Downtown Oakville : 11:00 am - 4:00 pm



Optimist Club's Christmas Tree Lot: Dorval Crossing East: 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Charles Dickens Writes a Christmas Carol: Knox Presbyterian Church: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm



Christmas Bake sale-Bazaar and Open House: Queens Avenue Retirement Residence: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Community Carol Concert: St. John's United Church: 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm



Museum Christmas Tour: Erchless Estate: 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm



Christmas Sing-Along: Church of the Epiphany: 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm



Museum Christmas Tour: Erchless Estate: 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Community Carol Concert: St. John's United Church: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Sultans of String Christmas Caravan: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, December 15th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of minus 1.

Night-time: Cloudy with a low minus 8.

Wind speed: 30 to 50 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 20 per cent



Shriner's Christmas Cake Sale: RioCan Oakville Place: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm



Christmas Cheer: Downtown Oakville : 11:00 am - 4:00 pm



Optimist Club's Christmas Tree Lot: Dorval Crossing East: 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Oakville Suzuki Association Christmas Concert: St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre: 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm



Oakville Symphony - A Family Christmas: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm



Oakville Literary Cafe: Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre: 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Oakville Symphony - A Family Christmas: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm



Walton's Annual Carol Service: Walton Memorial United Church: 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from December 13th thru 15th. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada.

