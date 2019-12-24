December 2019 holiday Town of Oakville Information

The Town of Oakville press releases are prepared by various departments.

Advertisement

Warmest 2019 holiday wishes from Town Council and staff! Enjoy this special time with family and friends and please keep the following information in mind:

2019 Holiday closures

To get the latest updates on holiday facility and program closures, follow us on Twitter, Facebook or browse our website.

Transit schedules

Visit the Oakville Transit website for holiday transit, care-A-van and Home to Hub schedules.

Snow information

Over the holiday season, town staff continues to ensure that snow plows and salt trucks are prepared for any weather activity. The Snow Information line is available at 905-815-5999.

ServiceOakville

Spot a problem? Report it! Our ServiceOakville Online tool lets you report a variety of issues like potholes, coyotes, winter services and on-street parking concerns.

To report urgent problems related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or storms, please call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our after-hours service.

Parking Enforcement

Overnight 2019 holiday parking in Downtown Oakville and Kerr Village is free in all town parking lots from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. until January 6, 2020 (except the parkade at 300 Church Street). To book temporary overnight parking in other areas, visit our Parking Enforcement Self-Service page. Need more time? Use the HONKmobile app to pay for any extra time you need past 9 a.m. Payment can be made from the comfort of your home any time before 9 a.m. Simply note the zone number and lot where your vehicle is parked to secure your parking. This will allow for a little more time to pick up your car.

Learn more on our Parking page.

On-street parking

Cars cannot be parked on the street between 2 and 6 a.m. from November 15 to April 15. If you are expecting to have overnight holiday guests and you have no room in your driveway, request a temporary on-street permit. Parking officers will be on duty throughout the holiday season but the Parking offices will be closed as of December 24, 2019 reopening on January 2, 2020.

Free skating

Free Family Tim Hortons Holiday skates are available! Visit Active Oakville for times and locations.

Fire safety

The Oakville Fire department would like to remind you that with the hustle and bustle of the holidays, we may be a bit distracted. Please put safety first. Never leave cooking or candles unattended. Decorative lights should be inspected every year before using them. If wiring is frayed or worn they should be replaced. Don’t forget to turn off the Christmas tree lights before going to bed or whenever you leave your home and to keep it watered. Also, please ensure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Visit the Fire Safety Tips page for more details.

Oakville Public Library

Snuggle up with a good book or video from your local library branch. Visit Oakville Public Library website for holiday hours.

Garbage/recycling/tree pick up

For information on holiday garbage/recycling schedules and tree pick up, visit the Halton Region website.

New Year’s Levee

Mayor Rob Burton and Members of Council invite you and your family to join them for a New Year’s Levee on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Town Hall from 1 to 3 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Christmas Tree Pick-up, Free Skating, Garbage Pick-up, Mayor's New Year's Levee, Oakville Fire Department, Oakville Public Library, Oakville Transit, Parking Enforcement, Recycling Pick-up, ServiceOakville, Snow Information, Town of Oakville Facilities Information, Town of Oakville Holiday Schedule, What is open and closed at the Town of Oakville, Winter Break 2019