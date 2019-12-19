December 20th thru 22nd Weekend Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are you wondering about what is happening in Oakville from December 20th thru 22nd? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: December 20th thru 22nd

Oakville Events: Friday, December 20th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 4.

Night-time: Clear with a low of minus 9.

Wind speed: 10 to 20 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 20 per cent



Shriner's Christmas Cake Sale: RioCan Oakville Place: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Oakville Blades vs Mississauga Chargers: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Alfie Smith: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Saturday, December 21st

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mixture of sun and cloud with a high of plus 2.

Night: Cloudy periods with a low of minus 2.

Wind speed: 5 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 10 per cent



Shriner's Christmas Cake Sale: RioCan Oakville Place: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm



Ugly Christmas Sweater Parkrun: Nautical Park: 9:00 am - 10:00 am



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Multicultural Market: OE Banquet Hall & Conference Centre: 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: River Oaks Community Center: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm



Fiddlestix Duet: Bronte Sports Kitchen: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm



Port Credit Rival Band & Friends: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, December 22nd

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mixture of sun and cloud and a high of plus 5.

Night-time: Clear skies plus some scatter clouds with a low of plus 1.

Wind speed: 10 to 50 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 10 per cent



Shriner's Christmas Cake Sale: RioCan Oakville Place: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: 16 Mile Sports Complex: 1:15 pm - 2:45 pm



The Little Mermaid: A Holiday Pantomime: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: Glen Abbey Community Centre: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from December 20th thru 22nd. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada.

