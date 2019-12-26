December 27th thru 29th Weekend Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville from December 27th thru 29th? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

This is the last weekend in 2019 and there are a number of fun things to do right here in Oakville.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: December 27th thru 29th

Oakville Events: Friday, December 27th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy with possible fog patches as the temperature reaches a high of plus 12.

Night-time: Clear with a low of plus 4.

Wind speed: 10 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 20 per cent



Outdoor Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Victorian Christmas: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Winter Scene Arts & Crafts for Newcomer Children: The Centre for Education and Training: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: Joshua Creek Arenas: 11:00 am - 12:30 pm



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Craft and Tour at the Oakville Museum: Erchless Estate: 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm



Holiday Swim: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm



Holiday Swim: Glen Abbey Community Centre: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm



Craft and Tour at the Oakville Museum: Erchless Estate: 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm



The Armadillo's Band: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Saturday, December 28th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A fixture of sun and cloud with a high of plus 3.

Night: Overcast with a low of plus 2.

Wind speed: 5 km/h creating a windchill effect of 2 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 10 to 20 per cent



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Outdoor Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Victorian Christmas: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: Glen Abbey Community Centre: 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



The Little Mermaid: A Holiday Pantomime: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



8th Annual Spectacular Showcase: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm



The Little Mermaid: A Holiday Pantomime: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Paul Reddick with Kyle Ferguson: Moonshine Cafe: 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, December 29th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast with a high of plus 5.

Night-time: Overcast with a low of plus 5.

Wind speed: 10 to 35 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 40 to 70 per cent



Outdoor Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Victorian Christmas: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



The Little Mermaid: A Holiday Pantomime: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



8th Annual Spectacular Showcase: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Holiday Euchre Tournament in Support of KSM: Kerr Street Ministries: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm



The Little Mermaid: A Holiday Pantomime: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Oakville Improv Theatre: Moonshine Cafe: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from December 27th thru 29th. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada.

