Deconstructed Black Forest Cake with Bourbon

Cherries are here again, but only for a short time. Roberts Farms has farm-fresh cherries and other fruits and vegetables for you at Dorval Crossing’s Civitan Farmers Market in Oakville.

At the market, you’ll also find Alderbrook Farm & Apiary, live entertainment, as well as vendors with homemade preserves, sauces, baked goods, and more.

Open every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm through November, the market is already expanding to meet customer demand.

This week’s recipe is a deconstructed black forest entremet. On the inside, each rich, dark chocolate piece is filled with a flavourful cherry purée and enough bourbon to give each forkful a pleasant kick.

This ruby-red fruit pairs beautifully with the dark chocolate frosting on these entremets. A frosting made with black cocoa offers a mouthful of luxurious chocolate. Enjoy!

PREPARATION TIME INCLUDING COOLING 2h YIELDS 8

Equipment

2 - 6 inch square cake pans, stand-up mixer or hand mixer, spatula, measuring cup, small saucepan, piping bag, any tip suitable for whipped cream, parchment paper, cookie sheet, scissors, 8-inch x 4-inch cardboard, frosting knife, whisk, melon-baller, sieve

Ingredients

Cake

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

½ cup cooking oil

1 cup buttermilk

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 ½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 tsp espresso

¾ cup black cocoa.

1 cup boiling water

Filling

Ganache

½ cup dark chocolate chips

¼ cup heavy cream

½ cup bourbon

Purée

3 dozen cherries, pitted with 2 to 3 halved and set aside for plating

3 Tbsp sugar

Frosting

5 cups icing sugar

¼ cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup black cocoa

Toppings

Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy cream

3 tbsp icing sugar

Tuile

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

5 tbsp dark cocoa

4 egg whites

Directions

Step 1

Cake - Grease and flour cake pans. Preheat the oven to 350℉.

In a mixer, combine dry ingredients. Add eggs, vanilla, milk and oil on medium speed just until blended. Lower speed, and carefully add water until mixed.

Bake for 35 minutes. Ensure that the cake tester comes out clean. Let cool.

Step 2

Ganache - Heat chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl for 25 seconds, then in 11 seconds increments —- stirring in between until chocolate is fully melted. Add cream slowly while whisking until the mixture is smooth.

Step 3

Cherry Purée - In a small saucepan, add cherries, water, and sugar and simmer on medium-low heat for 5 minutes. Pass mixture through a sieve. Let cool.

Step 4

Quarter cake from each pan. Trim for uniformity. Carefully dig a one-inch trough with the melon-baller into each one of the 8 pieces. Set trimmings aside.

Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of ganache into each trough, ensuring that all sides are covered. Turn pieces upside down to drain onto parchment paper. On separate parchment paper, set the 8 pieces right side up. Spoon 2 to 3 teaspoons of cherry purée into each trough. Repeat with bourbon.

Cut trimmings into thin lids. Spread ganache on one side of each. Set lid, ganache-side down carefully over liquid, flush with the top of the cake piece. Chill.

Step 5

Frosting- In a mixer, add butter, icing sugar, milk, vanilla and cocoa on low speed until cocoa and icing sugar are incorporated. Increase speed to medium-high for 2 minutes. Frost each piece, careful not to allow fluid to leak. Chill.

Step 6

Tuile - In a mixer, blend flour, butter, cocoa and egg whites until blended. Preheat the oven to 325℉.

While the mixture rests, make parchment cutout in the shape and size of the desired tuile.

Set new parchment paper on a cookie sheet. In 6-inch lines, spoon a tablespoon of mixture 3 inches apart. Bake for 4 minutes.

Place cutout over each tuile and carefully trim with a sharp knife while hot.

Step 7

Whipped Cream - In a mixer, add cream and sugar. Beat on high speed for 3 to 4 minutes. Fold whipped cream into a piping bag. Chill until plating.

Step 8

Entremet - Assemble elements and serve immediately.