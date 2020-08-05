Dimitri Lascaris to appear at Busby Park

Advertisement

Green Party leadership candidate Dimitri Lascaris is appearing at Oakville’s Busby Park on Thursday August 6th at 8pm. The event is a public meet and greet to promote his candidacy for leader of Canada’s Green Party.

Oakville is the first stop on Lascardis’ tour of public appearances over the next two weeks.

According to his website, “This is an outdoor event…Covid-19 precautions will be in effect.” The campaign highly encourage social distancing and mask wearing.

The 2020 Green Party leadership election will be on Sunday, October 4th. Lascaris is one of the nine hopeful candidates in this fall’s leadership election.

The winner will take over from former party leader Elizabeth May, who stepped down in November 2019.

Lascaris is inviting Oakville residents to come and “discuss the Green Party of Canada leadership contest, workers’ rights, economic inequality, racial and social justice, a just transition to a sustainable economy, and more.”

Mr. Lascaris is originally from London, Ontario. He was a London West riding candidate for the Green Party in the 2015 federal election, coming in fourth of the riding’s candidates. He did not run in the 2019 election.

RSVPs to the event can be submitted and more can be learned about Dimitri Lascaris online here.

