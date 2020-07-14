Dinah & the Perfect Storm: a curmudgeon’s Op-Ed

"Curmudgeon's Corner" Whenever long-time Oakvillean Bob Fleck is exercised by current events, he gives vent in his inimitable style to a cathartic explosion that will not fail to entertain: enjoy our version of Andy Rooney! Photo Credit: Eugene Beck

There was a young traveller from China, headed for South Carolina. He’d picked up a bug, while’st cutting a rug and unbeknown’st gave it to Dinah!

Dinah was a flight attendant looking forward to the end of this trip and her three days off, the first to spend with her love, Tony and his exuberant family. Once all were deplaned, she took her little roller bag, first stop, Starbucks. She ordered her latte and let out a sneeze. Wow, that was a surprise! No one was concerned. You can’t see a sneeze but, if you could, it would look like a thought balloon enveloping two other customers, a barista and three passers by.

Dinner that night was glorious, such fun, many hugs, so much laughter. Maybe, Dinah thought, Tony and I can have a family like this. Then, finally, some special time with her man.

The next morning her sister, Kristy went off with a bunch of her girlfriends. Mama and Emma went shopping on the way to Emma’s dance class. Dad had a golf foursome organized and young Billy had an early basketball practice. Tony and Dinah escaped for two days of bliss at Hilton Head.

Six weeks later, Tony and his mother were dead. Dinah, Kristy and her Dad were in the ICU and the two other siblings were a-symptomatic and self-quarantined but not before the recently assembled had passed the virus on to sixty-three other people…the perfect storm.

A PERFECT STORM

Mirriam-Webster calls a perfect storm – a critical or disastrous situation created by a powerful concurrence of factors. One factor, of course is Covid-19, which has hit virtually every country in the world. The other powerful factor is how the countries hit have handled it.

New Zealand got it’s first case on February 28, 2020 and immediately tightened the screws. They closed their border to all but returning residents who were required to isolate for two weeks. The total number of cases in New Zealand,- 1542, deaths – 62, present cases at July 5th — 26.

Canada’s first confirmed occurrence was on January 27, 2020. Total cases to date 108,100 at July 7 with deaths standing at 8700. Our population is about 7 times that of New Zealand so while Canada’s record is among the better ones in the world we are far from the best. Since the virus has concentrated mostly in Ontario and Quebec, we have those governments and the federal government to thank for keeping the numbers in check, while taking appropriate steps to reduce economic pain.

January saw the fist cases in the United Sates with the first deaths occurring in February. At this point, mid-July, there are over 3,000,000 cases and nearly 110,000 deaths. U.S. population is about 8.6 times Canada’s and about 65 times New Zealand, but 65 X 1542 is just over 100,000 not 3,000,000. Worst of all is the exploding daily infections in the United States – an infection rate of over 70,000 with learned predictions of this number cresting at 100,000 new cases per day – a national catastrophe.

So let’s look at that other powerful factor. What happened? Three things:

In an earlier essay I wrote about We countries, [us] and Me countries [U.S.) , the latter characterized, notwithstanding the lovely people so many of them are, by a you-don’t-tell-me-what-to-do attitude It’s one of the reasons seat belts took so long to sink in in the States. It is the main reason they are the only civilized country without universal health care and it is definitely a contributing factor to the election of Donald J. Trump. Oh, if that were all. Take them one at a time – ME vs We

New Zealand’s superb example shows so well how everything good that happened with this virus in the U.S., happened too late. Much of that is because people will not be told what to do. Authority is meant to be ignored or thwarted. Don’t tell me I need health insurance. Don’t tell me to wear a silly mask! Don’t tell me not to cluster with my friends. Don’t tell me I’m vulnerable. And because it is all about me, don’t tell me I am a risk to children and the elderly.

Universal Healthcare

Shelagh pointed out a true story about a Canadian long-haul trucker, who had an accident in Waco, Texas. and was taken to an urgent care facility. While there, six different people came in to get a coronavirus test because they had symptoms. Because they couldn’t afford the $199 each for the test, they were sent back out into the world, likely carriers. The lack of universal health care in the United States is not only absurd, it is just plain stupid. The driver was begging Messrs Trudeau and Ford to keep the Canadian border closed.

Leadership

Canada, New Zealand, Germany and other countries had the benefit of effective leadership and governmental systems to meet the need as it was happening while anticipating need down the road. America, on the other hand, is right back where it started – running out of beds and supplies and PPEs ALL of this because Donald Trump saw this virus at times as a China conspiracy and at times a Democrat conspiracy but always as something about him and his re-election. His keeping a cruise ship at bay so American numbers, his numbers, would not go up has presaged everything since. Now he is doing a Pontius Pilate, which is good because he is washing his hands, but bad since this pandemic is slaughtering Americans on his watch where he has done nothing, claimed everything, blamed everybody and been distracted seeing just how corrupt and destructive an administration he can produce.

I am sorry to say that America has asked for what it is getting. It is painful to watch but, I’m sure, much more painful to endure. The pandemic gave Humpty Dumpty the final push. One wonders what it will take to put him back together again. I believe Joe Biden is the right man at the right time because job one is just to clean up the mess, no easy assignment, but critical for all of us.

PS – Dinah’s story above is apocryphal but versions of it are happening all over the United States each and every day.

