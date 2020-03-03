Distracted Driving Campaign #ItCanWaitHalton Starts

By Sergeant Milenko Cimbur
Monday, March 2, 2020 7:00 pm · 0 Comments
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) and Halton Region will soon be launching the second phase of the #ItCanWaitHalton distracted driving.
The two-week campaign, which will run from Monday, March 2, 2020 until Friday, March 13, 2020, focuses on enhanced enforcement of distracted driving legislation and education about the risks associated with distracted driving.
“Distracted driving is not only illegal, it is a choice that puts every single road user at risk – that is why we are launching a spring edition of the #ItCanWaitHalton campaign,” said Roger Wilkie, Deputy Chief of District Operations. “This initiative aims to positively influence driver behaviour and reduce the use of handheld devices while driving. When you are driving, your eyes, hands, and mind should be focused solely on the task of driving.”
During the campaign, residents will be reminded through social media, digital and print signage that when they are behind the wheel, everything else can wait.
“Distracted driving is a growing public safety concern in our community,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “This March, we are working closely with our partners in the Halton Regional Police Service by providing enhanced education to motorists through the #ItCanWaitHalton campaign. Drivers are being reminded to put away their handheld devices and stay focused on the road to help keep our community safe for everyone.”
Ontario’s distracted driving law states that while you are driving, including when stopped in traffic or at a red light, it is illegal to:
The Halton Regional Police Service and Halton Region are encouraging drivers to focus on driving safely by:
Road safety is a shared responsibility. We thank the community for doing their part to stop driving distracted and for helping ensure that every driver, pedestrian and cyclist arrives at their destination safely.
For more tips on how to avoid distracted driving, and to engage in the conversation follow #ItCanWaitHalton over social media or visit halton.ca.
Residents are reminded that they can report a distracted driver through the Halton Regional Police Service Road Watch Online reporting tool. To learn more, visit haltonpolice.ca.
