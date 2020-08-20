Distraction Thieves from Brampton arrested in Oakville

Advertisement

Two suspects wanted for a series of Oakville thefts, or “distraction thieves”, were apprehended and arrested yesterday at an address in Brampton.

Halton Regional Police Service has responded to several incidents of distraction theft since March 2020.

The thefts commonly target seniors where they are distracted prior to a second individual stealing their valuables. Stolen credit and debit cards are then fraudulently used after the incident.

Investigators from 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested two individuals yesterday, August 19, 2020. The arrest was during the execution of a search warrant at a Brampton address in relation to these thefts.

Two suspects in Brampton, one age 30 and another age 26, have been jointly charged with:

Theft Under $5,000 (7 counts)

Fraud Under $,5000 (5 counts)

Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (5 counts)

Both have been released with a future court date.

Police would like to remind the public to secure their personal belongings while shopping​​​ and not leave purses or bags unattended.

Anyone with information about these distraction thieves should contact Detective Constable Jen Wozny at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

