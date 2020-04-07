Dogs included in amended Physical Distancing By-Law

Advertisement

Yesterday (April 6, 2020) , Oakville Mayor Rob Burton amended the new physical distancing By-law 2020-054 signed last week to include keeping dogs on a leash no more than two metres (2.0) in length at all times. The amendment comes following numerous reports of dogs running off-leash on town trails and parks resulting in individuals often coming too close to others to adhere to the new by-law.

“The Province’s modelling and scenarios on COVID-19 should be a wake-up call for all of us on the seriousness of this pandemic,” said Mayor Burton. “This is a step I would prefer not to make but I still receive daily reports of individuals letting their dogs run off-leash and on extendable leashes too close to others. This is another step we can take to try to save lives and flatten the curve.”

By-law 2020-054 enforces physical distancing in the Town of Oakville on public property during the State of Emergency.

Individuals not adhering to the physical distancing regulation can be fined a minimum of $750 and maximum of up to $100,000 for each offence, or issued an administrative monetary penalty in the amount of $300.

The by-law amendment states:

Any person who owns or controls a dog, while the dog is on public property, shall keep the dog on a leash not exceeding two (2.0) metres in length at all times and shall ensure that the dog does not come within two (2.0) metres of any other person or dog, except for persons and dogs who reside together.

While patrolling parks and public spaces and enforcing physical distancing and groups larger than five, municipal enforcement officers will also be watching for dogs off leash and dogs in parks with leashes greater than two metres. The officers will be focusing on educating the owner and gaining compliance, however, if the owner does not comply the officers may issue an AMP (administrative monetary penalty).

The town’s by-law enforcement officers will be responding to complaints. To report violation, please call ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601 and a by-law enforcement officer will be dispatched to follow up.

Tags:

April 6 2020, Dogs, Government Policy, Mayor Rob Burton, Physical Distancing By-Law Amendment, Town of Oakville