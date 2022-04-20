Donor Appreciation Night with Natalie Jenner

"Sweet, smart escapism." —People Magazine

"Anyone seeking an antidote to contemporary chaos will find a welcome respite." —The Washington Post

"Utterly and wonderfully charming...." —Indie Next Great Read

Oakville's Natalie Jenner has been greeted with critical acclaim and commercial success for her first novel, The Jane Austen Society. Her readers are eagerly awaiting the release of Bloombury Girls, already garnering excellent reviews.

× Expand Natalie Jenner Natalie Jenner Oakville Author

If you have donated to Oakville News, either one time or on a monthly commitment, we have a special treat for you. The first 25 to respond will be able to meet Natalie Jenner, best-selling author of the Jane Austen Society, and get a signed first edition copy of her new book, Bloomsbury Girls, reviewed here in Oakville News. You will also get a sneak peak at her next novel, already purchased by the publisher! This is a special limited zoom event.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 12, 7:00-8:30 pm, and send in your email to [email protected]: First come, first served!