Downtown Oakville’s Sidewalk Sale goes Online

Darlene Janeiro Design provides custom interior design services to the full spectrum of residential and commercial projects, specializing in home renovations, custom new builds, and condo refurbishments. They are one of the 28 retailers participating in the 48th annual Downtown Oakville Sidewalk Sale.

Downtown Oakville’s annual sidewalk sale goes cyber this so that everyone who may not be able to make it downtown can participate. To kick it off a one-of-a-kind Instagram Live Fundraising Auction takes place on Wednesday May 27th.

For the past 46 years Downtown Oakville shop keepers have enjoyed the incredible energy that Sidewalk Sales generated. The streets have brimmed with shoppers, some of whom are came into town for the first time, and for others it was a tradition.

Over the past few months the world has turned upside down as we all worked hard to flattening the curve. This included closing down of all non-essential business. On May 19th the province has allowed street facing shops to open for curb-side pick up and some will be allowed to open for in-store shopping with strict physical distancing rules.

To ensure you still will be able to access all the great deals of the 47th Annual Downtown Oakville Sidewalk Sale, you’ll now be able to shop from your home from Thursday, May 28th to Sunday, May 31st.

With this new approach, you’ll be able to shop for that amazing deal anytime of the day. Many of the participating retailers are offering free shipping and local delivery. It is great opportunity to shop local.

“As a business that stands for extraordinary customer experience, we are excited to bring you this event in the safety and comfort of your beautiful homes,” commented Darlene Janeiro of Darlene Janeiro Design.

Cyber Sidewalk Sale Instagram Live Auction

In addition to the Cyber Sidewalk Sale, the Business Improvement Area (BIA) is also supporting the community and downtown businesses through an Instagram LIVE Auction on Wednesday, May 27th at 7:00 p.m.

The auction, which features items from local businesses, also brings with it a lot of fun and community spirit; not only do you leave with great items but with a smile and full heart!

While we cannot get together in person, we can still come together to support local, with live chat to our fellow shoppers. The auctions support local businesses, with previous sales of over $5000 in a few short hours, as well as local charities, with over $2,500 donated (past recipients include Oakville Fare Share Food Bank and Lighthouse for Grieving Children).

The next LIVE Auction is anticipated to be just as successful with a lineup of great items up for bid.

“Being able to help out such vital community resources during this pandemic is truly rewarding,” stated Erin owner of Olives en folie.

How to Bid on Instagram

Follow Downtown Oakville on Instagram (@oakvilledowntown) You will receive a notification that ‘Downtown Oakville is going LIVE!” on May 27 at 7 p.m. Visit @oakvilledowntown profile and click on our story to tune in Bids can be placed in the comments section of the live stream

The Downtown Oakville BIA truly believes that even under physical distancing circumstances and the unknowns of these strenuous times, together we can continue to support the community, our local charities, and our small business.

Cyber Sidewalk Sale Retailers

Home Furnishings & Accessories

Accents for Living

Darlene Janeiro Design provides custom interior design services to the full spectrum of residential and commercial projects, specializing in home renovations, custom new builds, and condo refurbishments. To better serve their clients, they feature unique, European-inspired décor accessories, fine furnishings and artwork curated by Darlene. The studio is located at 92A Dunn Street.

Sidewalk Sale Special: 15% off all in-stock items

NicetyS

Swiss Interiors

Winterberry Lane

Food

Nyla’s Room

Olives en folie Tasting Boutique and Retail offers the freshest selection of certified 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oils from around the world, Aged Traditional Balsamic Vinegars, a wide selection of gourmet pantry items from local vendors, as well as a vast variety of Kitchenware and Gift Ideas for any and every occasion!

Sidewalk sale specials: 15-25 % off select Olive Oils and Balsamic Vinegars and 15-25 % off Select Gifts and Kitchenware

Sugar Suite

Jewelry

Avalon Fine Jewellery

NUDA Oakville Jewellers

Ladies Clothing

Barrington’s

Black Caviar

Boa Boutique

Inside Story Lingerie & Swim

Island View – A Lilly Pulitzer Store

Lemonwood

Linea Intima – Lingerie.Luxury.Love

MUST Boutique

NUDA Oakville Jewellers

Tocca Finita

Spa/Beauty/Wellness/Arts

Beltempo Salon & Studio

Crack Pot Studio

Gyoker Hair

Haircraft

Lakeside Physiotherapy and Massage

LightTouch Med Spa

Many Faces Hair Salon

Qi Spa

Rosewater Spa

SPINCO

Yellow Door Nail Studio

Men’s Clothing

Burrows

Burrows Too

Children’s Clothing

Jacadi Paris

Electronics

Core1

