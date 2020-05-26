Downtown Oakville’s Sidewalk Sale goes Online

By Oakville News
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:00 pm · 0 Comments
Downtown Oakville’s annual sidewalk sale goes cyber this so that everyone who may not be able to make it downtown can participate. To kick it off a one-of-a-kind Instagram Live Fundraising Auction takes place on Wednesday May 27th.
For the past 46 years Downtown Oakville shop keepers have enjoyed the incredible energy that Sidewalk Sales generated. The streets have brimmed with shoppers, some of whom are came into town for the first time, and for others it was a tradition.
Over the past few months the world has turned upside down as we all worked hard to flattening the curve. This included closing down of all non-essential business. On May 19th the province has allowed street facing shops to open for curb-side pick up and some will be allowed to open for in-store shopping with strict physical distancing rules.
To ensure you still will be able to access all the great deals of the 47th Annual Downtown Oakville Sidewalk Sale, you’ll now be able to shop from your home from Thursday, May 28th to Sunday, May 31st.
With this new approach, you’ll be able to shop for that amazing deal anytime of the day. Many of the participating retailers are offering free shipping and local delivery. It is great opportunity to shop local.
“As a business that stands for extraordinary customer experience, we are excited to bring you this event in the safety and comfort of your beautiful homes,” commented Darlene Janeiro of Darlene Janeiro Design.
In addition to the Cyber Sidewalk Sale, the Business Improvement Area (BIA) is also supporting the community and downtown businesses through an Instagram LIVE Auction on Wednesday, May 27th at 7:00 p.m.
The auction, which features items from local businesses, also brings with it a lot of fun and community spirit; not only do you leave with great items but with a smile and full heart!
While we cannot get together in person, we can still come together to support local, with live chat to our fellow shoppers. The auctions support local businesses, with previous sales of over $5000 in a few short hours, as well as local charities, with over $2,500 donated (past recipients include Oakville Fare Share Food Bank and Lighthouse for Grieving Children).
The next LIVE Auction is anticipated to be just as successful with a lineup of great items up for bid.
“Being able to help out such vital community resources during this pandemic is truly rewarding,” stated Erin owner of Olives en folie.
The Downtown Oakville BIA truly believes that even under physical distancing circumstances and the unknowns of these strenuous times, together we can continue to support the community, our local charities, and our small business.
Darlene Janeiro Design provides custom interior design services to the full spectrum of residential and commercial projects, specializing in home renovations, custom new builds, and condo refurbishments. To better serve their clients, they feature unique, European-inspired décor accessories, fine furnishings and artwork curated by Darlene. The studio is located at 92A Dunn Street.
Sidewalk Sale Special: 15% off all in-stock items
Olives en folie Tasting Boutique and Retail offers the freshest selection of certified 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oils from around the world, Aged Traditional Balsamic Vinegars, a wide selection of gourmet pantry items from local vendors, as well as a vast variety of Kitchenware and Gift Ideas for any and every occasion!
Sidewalk sale specials: 15-25 % off select Olive Oils and Balsamic Vinegars and 15-25 % off Select Gifts and Kitchenware
