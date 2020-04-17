Oakville Drug Trafficking Investigation leads to arrests

Omar Nadim is a detective with the Halton Regional Police Services. He works in the Criminal Investigations Bureau of Division 2 (Oakville).

In March,​​ 2020, investigators from the Halton Regional Police – 2 District Criminal Investigations – Street Crime Unit commenced a drug trafficking investigation. Over the course of several weeks, observations were made that led police to believe drugs were being trafficked in Oakville and the surrounding GTA.

On April 16, 2020, residential search warrants were executed at locations in Oakville and Brampton. As a result of the search, the following items were located and seized:

40 grams of fentanyl

21 grams of methamphetamine

28 grams of cocaine

$4725 in Canadian Currency

A 24 year old man from Oakville was arrested and charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking X 3

Trafficking in a controlled substance

He was held for a bail hearing.

A 25 year old man from Brampton was arrested and charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking in a controlled substance

The 25 year old man was released on a Form 10 (Promise to Appear).

Anyone with information regarding this drug trafficking investigation is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Names of those arrested and charged can be found on the Halton Regional Police Service’s Website.

