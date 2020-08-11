Drugs and Firearm seized in arrest of young adults

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Halton Police have arrested two young adults from Toronto, age 18 and 19, with several charges including the possession of drugs and firearm in Oakville.

On Saturday, August 8, 2020 at approximately 2:30 pm, uniform officers from the Halton Regional Police Service attempted to stop a motor vehicle in Oakville for Highway Traffic Act violations.

The vehicle, however, refused to stop for police and fled the area. A short time later, officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Trafalgar Road and Rosegate Way.

The intersection is located just south of the shopping plazas at Trafalgar Road and Dundas. It is also 1km north of Upper Middle Road.

Two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot after being found by police. After a brief foot pursuit, officers took two people into custody. As a result of the arrest, police recovered a loaded handgun and 27 grams of cocaine.

Despite being arrested in Oakville, both suspects are from the city of Toronto

Drugs and Firearm Charges Laid on the arrested suspects

The charges on the 18 year old suspect, of Toronto, are:

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Possession of Schedule 1 – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Careless Use of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

The charges on the 19 year old suspect, also of Toronto, are:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Careless Use of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Schedule 1 – Cocaine

The 18 year old suspect was held pending a bail hearing. The 19 year old suspect was released with a future court date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constrable Autumn Mills of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

