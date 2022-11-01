Dundas Street closures to impact Oakville roads

Halton Region

Halton Region is notifying northern Ward 4 residents in Oakville that Dundas Street traffic will be impacted through the next several weeks due to a detour route in effect during nightly road closures to accomodate construction.

"Halton Region is making improvements to Dundas Street (Reg. Rd. 5). Construction activities began June 2021 between Appleby Line (Reg. Rd. 20) and Tremaine Road (Reg. Rd. 22), Wards 5 and 6, in the City of Burlington," says a regional statement.

To support the improvements to the Tansley Bridge, Dundas Street will be temporarily closed from Sutton Drive to Tremaine Road on weeknights starting November 7, 2022.

Closures will take place Monday to Friday (including Friday night) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are anticipated to end by December 10, 2022.

Please note that the closure dates are subject to change and any changes will be communicated through the Dundas Street Improvements webpage as well as construction signs along Dundas.

Local access, access to businesses and emergency access will be maintained along Dundas Street at all times. Through traffic will be detoured by temporary signage along Appleby Line, Derry Road (Reg. Rd. 7) and Bronte Road (Reg. Rd. 25), and motorists should expect delays when travelling through the area (see detour map below).

Transit users should also expect delays and longer than usual travel times through the affected area. Please visit www.oakvilletransit.ca and www.burlingtontransit.ca for more information.

"This project will address future traffic demands and provide safe travel options for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists," says Halton Region.

More information about this project is available online here.