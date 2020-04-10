Easter Bunny deemed an Essential Worker

By

Friday, April 10, 2020

Photo credit: James Lee on Unsplash

As we head into the Easter long weekend I recognize we’ll all be celebrating differently this year than ever before.

I had first-hand experience of how different celebrations can be during the COVID-19 pandemic when yesterday, on my birthday, I was forced to cancel my celebrations.

We can’t gather with family for dinners this weekend, but we can recognize that by staying apart now we have hope that we can be together again in the future.

We can also be sure the Easter Bunny will still hide eggs for hunting as he’s been deemed an essential worker in Oakville.

I wish you all a happy Passover and Easter and hope we can all stay healthy and celebrate together soon.

