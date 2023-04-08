Easter services in Oakville 2023

Unsplash
Looking for an Easter Sunday service to attend in Oakville for 2023? There are dozens of churches with special services this year.
Unlike Easter the last three years, most churches in town are now open for in-person, live services to all visitors without distancing, capacity limits or reservations required.
To help make your holiday planning a bit easier, we've listed all church services for Easter Sunday, set for tomorrow, Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Many churches are also still doing live feeds, so if you aren't able to attend in-person, you can also take part from the comfort of your home.
And of course, the Oakville News' team does our best to make sure all services are listed. With more than 100 places of worship in town, however, it is possible we missed one.
Please leave a comment at the end of this post so that all our readers can benefit from knowing of more Easter services, and this article will be regularly updated throughout the Easter long weekend.
Services are organized below by denomination, including:
- Anglican
- Baptist
- Catholic
- Evangelical
- Lutheran
- Pentecostal
- Presbyterian
- Reform
- United
All church listings below are alphabetical.
2023 Easter Sunday Services
Anglican Churches
Church of the Incarnation in Glen Abbey
- Easter worship service at 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
- Online service available at 10:00 a.m. only
St. Cuthbert's in Morrison
- Quiet and reflective Easter service at 8:00 a.m.
- Traditional Easter service at 10:00 a.m.
- Two services are offered at 10:00 a.m.: one in English and one in Mandarin
St. Hilda's in Bronte
- Family Easter service at 12:45 p.m.
St. Luke's in Palermo
- Easter service at 10:00 a.m.
St. Jude's in Old Oakville
- Worship and Eucharist at 8:00 a.m.
- Worship and Eucharist at 10:30 a.m.
St. Simon's in Falgarwood
- Traditional Easter service at 9:30 a.m.
Baptist Churches
Chartwell Church in South East Oakville
- Traditional Easter service at 10:00 a.m.
Faith Baptist Church in West Oakville
- Easter Sunday service at 10:00 a.m.
Catholic Churches
Mary Mother of God in Wedgewood Creek
Easter Sunday Mass will take place at three services:
- Mass at 9:00 a.m.
- Mass at 11:00 a.m.
- Mass at 1:00 p.m.
St. Andrew's in Old Oakville
Easter Masses will take place at:
- 8:30 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m.
- 11:30 a.m.
St. James' Parish in West Oakville
Easter Masses will take place at:
- 8:30 a.m.
- 9:45 a.m.**
- 11:00 a.m.
- 5:00 p.m.
**Note: the 9:45 a.m. mass will be in Italian. All other St. James services are in English.
St. Joseph's Ukrainian in River Oakville
- Service in Ukrainian at 9:00 a.m.
- Bilingual Service in English and Ukrainian at 11:00 a.m.
Saint Matthew Parish in Glen Abbey
Easter Masses will take place at:
- 7:30 a.m.
- 9:00 a.m.**
- 10:30 a.m.
- 12:00 p.m.
**The 9:00 a.m. service will also be live streamed on Youtube.
St. Michael Parish in College Park
- Service in English at 9:00 a.m.
- Service in English at 11:00 a.m.
- Service in Spanish at 12:30 p.m.
Evangelical Churches
Forest View Church without Walls in Palermo
- Resurrection Sunday Worship Celebration at 10:00 a.m.
This service is available both in-person and online on Forestview's YouTube Channel.
Lutheran Churches
Grace Lutheran in Old Oakville
- Easter service at 10:00 a.m.
Presbyterian Churches
Clearview Christian in Clearview
- Easter Breakfast event at 8:00 a.m.
- Easter service at 10:00 a.m.
Hopedale in Bronte
- Easter service at 10:00 a.m.
Knox in Downtown Oakville
- Easter Sunday worship service at 10:00 a.m.
Trafalgar in Falgarwood
- Easter Sunday service at 10:00 a.m.
Easter Sunday worship service can also be seen on their YouTube channel here.
United Churches
Glen Abbey in Glen Abbey
- Glen Abbey Easter service at 10:00 a.m.
Maple Grove in Morrison
- "From Out of Darkness" Easter Sunday service at 10:00 a.m.
Munn's in River Oaks
- Munn's Easter service at 10:00 a.m.
Palermo in Bronte Creek
- Service at 10:00 a.m.
St. John's in Downtown Oakville
- St. John's Easter service at 10:30 a.m.
St Paul's in West Oakville
- St. Paul's Easter service at 10:15 a.m.
Trinity in College Park
- Trinity Easter service at 10:00 a.m.
Walton Memorial in Bronte
- Easter Pier service on the waterfront at 8:00 a.m.
- Family Easter service at 9:30 a.m.
- Traditional service at 11:00 a.m.
- Virtual Easter service live streamed at 2:00 p.m.
Live stream can be viewed online here.
Other Affliations
Hope Bible Church in Bronte
Four "Easter with Hope" services will take place at:
- 8:30 a.m.
- 10:15 a.m.
- 12:00 p.m.
- 1:45 p.m.
The Meeting House in Winston Park
- Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m.
Oakville Christian Centre in Downtown Oakville
Services for 2023 to be confirmed. Details will be made available in this article once confirmed.
Editor's note: this list will be regularly updated and supplemented with revisions and additions of other services until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.