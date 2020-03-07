Educational Assistants ratify Halton labour agreement

Advertisement

On Friday March 6, 2020, The Halton District School Board announced a local labour agreement was reached and ratified with the Halton District Educational Assistants Association (HDEAA).

HDEAA represents more than 1,300 permanent and occasional Educational Assistants.

The agreement was ratified by the Halton District School Board at its Board of Trustee meeting on March 4, while HDEAA’s ratification process was completed on March 3.

About the HDEAA

Since the mid 1980’s, the Government has endorsed the philosophy of the inclusion of exceptional children into the regular classroom setting. In order to meet the needs of these exceptional children, many and varied types of resources and supports have been introduced. One type of support system is the assignment of an Educational Assistant.

