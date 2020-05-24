Eid Mubarak – Reflection in the time of COVID-19

Advertisement

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims around the globe, is coming to a close. After one month of fasting, Ramadan culminates in the form of a grand feast and celebration, better known as Eid ul-Fitr.

This year, however, the spirits of both the holy month and Eid have been altered due to an unprecedented global pandemic. Despite the drastic change in the lives of those celebrating Ramadan, Muslims in the Oakville community have found ways to continue the month’s festivities in accordance with social distancing and lock down regulations.

The Spirit of Ramadan

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn to dusk. Fasting is an act of worship. Muslims spend a month spent in spiritual reflection, a way to become more compassionate to those in need, strengthen one’s patience and self regulation, and establish a sense of community with those around you.

Each fast begins at sahūr or suhoor, meaning “dawn”, with a meal consumed before the sun rises, marking the beginning of the fast. The fast is opened at sunset, the opening of the fast is known as iftar, which translates to “fast breaking”.

Every evening, Muslims around the world gather in their homes and mosques to break the fast alongside their families and communities.

Iftar is an integral part of Muslim community life during the month of Ramadan. Traditionally, during Ramadan, it is common for mosques to host large iftars. These large gatherings are a time to share with those who do not have enough to provide for themselves and their family or simply for people who want company while opening their fasts. Friends and families get together to share food and pray.

Nightly prayers called Tarawih are held in mosques after iftar, emphasizing the sense of community and spirituality. Ramadan is a month to reflect on social solidarity, think about your fellow beings, and share your abundance with the less privileged.

Ramadan in Our Neighbourhood

Three Oakville families shared their stories on how they spent Ramadan amidst the time of a global pandemic.

For Feryal Ayub, Ramadan this year has been a time for introspection and self discipline.

“I have had more time to discover myself and spend quality time with family, focus on how we can make our life simpler, I am doing the required charity but also mindful of how I am in my community. If we have to make a sacrifice for the greater good, that itself, is an act of self regulation and discipline, which is the spirit and essence of Ramadan.” Feryal, along with her husband and two boys have been content with “staying at home, praying with family, being grateful and simply trying your best. It won’t be heroic or extraordinary, but during these challenging times, it will be enough.”

Feryal intends to continue following social distancing during Eid and connect with family from all over the world virtually. She is looking forward to preparing a small Eid feast for her family.

For Shazia Malik, Ramadan has always been about preparing home-made food, late night family meals, and visiting the mosque for Taraweh prayers.

“Most of this was lost this year. But what was gained was far more precious, far more unique. This year we unexpectedly arrived at the essence of fasting,”

Shazia has used this time to reflect on the true meaning of Ramadan.

“Ramadan was never about anything but inner expansion through outer constriction. The opportunity to dive deep into one’s own self, to seek refuge in the seclusion of the heart from all that is material.”

“This Ramadan, we had little choice but to submit. Some went screaming and shouting while others were more prepared. What we found, if we allowed, was the common denominator of love.”

For Nozhat Chaudhry and her family the pandemic has created the opportunity for her to use Ramadan as a time of service and giving within her community.

“For me Ramadan is a time to increase one’s Sabr (patience), closeness to God and generosity towards others, especially the less fortunate. During Ramadan I encourage my family to use this time as time of reflection and look inwards – this is of special importance to me. I spend a good amount of my night praying and seeking ways of bettering myself.

The social distancing has somewhat curtailed our interaction with our loved ones and we have not been able to have family gatherings. But we are blessed with technology and every evening we FaceTime family members to read our prayers together.

Although the mosques are closed again, digital platforms such as YouTube have allowed us to keep connected with Islamic scholars. In fact, in the past I have always found it hard to find things on social media however, this year as we live through this pandemic I have found access to a lot live programs

Living through the pandemic in a developed country, we often overlook our countless blessings and privileges. What may be considered the norm, basic shelter, food, water, would not be an option for those living in developing countries.

So Ramadan during the pandemic made us more aware of what we have and how privileged we are. Hence, we looked for ways of helping those in need.

We realized that there are individuals located in the Central Oakville area (College Park & the Mid-Town core) that have been identified as being one of the most deficient in terms of determinants of health within the Oakville area. Also, we became aware of the many seniors that were now housebound.

Therefore, I put together a group of women (most of them I have never met but they answered my FaceBook post) who volunteer each week to cook food for the vulnerable community of Oakville through the outreach program run by Oakhaven.”

As Ramadan ends and the festivities of Eid begin, we wish all those celebrating Eid Mubarak. May it be memorable and may the joyful spirit of community continue. Stay safe.

Written by: Mahnaz Kazim-Minhas

