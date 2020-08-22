Eight Oakville students win a $10,000 Ted Rogers Scholarship

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Eight graduating secondary students in Oakville have won a Ted Rogers Scholarship. The community involvement and activism based award is worth up to $10,000 for each student.

According to Rogers, “The scholarship recognizes young leaders who are giving back to their communities in a meaningful way.”

Funding for the scholarships is part of the Ted Rogers Scholarship Fund. The award is a renewable scholarship of $2,500 for up to four years, totalling $10,000.

414 students across Canada won a scholarship from the fund this year. Of those, 280 of them are in Ontario.

Because of its renewable nature, Rogers will pay just over $1 million this year to the scholarship’s newest winners.

Rogers released this statement in a release with the winners:

“In a year where Canadian high school graduations were marked with yard signs and virtual proms instead of commencement speeches and cap-and-gown celebrations, the rite of passage for this year’s class is unlike anything we’ve seen before. And their back-to-school experience may look different, too.”

“Yet these students commitment to a better path ahead is unwavering. These scholarships are a meaningful way to help young Canadians discover their potential, strengthen our communities, and build a brighter future.”

Oakville’s Ted Rogers Scholarship Winners

Here are Oakville’s scholarship winners:

Zane Almeida (McMaster University – Engineering)

Trevor Birchenough (McMaster University – Engineering)

Nicholas Fabugais-Inaba (University of Waterloo – Computer Engineering)

Cosmina Filip (Western University – Medical Sciences)

Desiree Francis (Western University – Neuroscience)

Clark Ramos (McMaster University – Life Sciences)

Dan Stefan (University of Western Ontario – Science)

Alicia Thompson (Wilfrid Laurier University – Psychology)

“Our founder, Ted Rogers, believed deeply that one of the best ways to strengthen Canada was to create opportunities to empower young people,” says Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications.

“But it also remains true that few things have the power to change the trajectory of one’s life like education. I am inspired by the optimism and value of community service inherent in this year’s recipients.”

Congratulations to Oakville’s eight recipients – you’ve all made our town proud!

