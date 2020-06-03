Elderly Oakville woman stabbed – Teenager Arrested

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Police have arrested a 15 year old male from York Region. The arrest is in relation to an attack this morning of an elderly Oakville woman. The 79 year old woman was transported to hospital this morning with wounds consistent with a stabbing.

Halton Regional Police Service responded just after 8:00 am on Wednesday June 3, 2020 to a reported attack at a residence on Melvin Avenue. Melvin Ave runs East of Chartwell Drive one block south of Cornwall in South-East Oakville.

She is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect and victim are known to one another.

The teenage male suspect was arrested on a bus in Peel Region by Halton Tactical Rescue Unit officers. Charges are currently pending. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police, however, are not looking for additional suspects.

The Halton Regional Police Service would like to thank Go Transit and Peel Police for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this attack on an elderly Oakville woman is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau. He can be reached at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

This is a developing story. More to come.

