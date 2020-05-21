Emergency Community Support Fund gives $1.2M to Halton

Brenda is Vice President, Marketing & Communications for the United Way of Halton and Hamilton. In her role, Brenda supports collective impact, cross-sectoral strategic partnerships, community development and government relations that advance the mission and support service delivery for more than 200,000 local residents.

United Way Halton & Hamilton (UWHH) today announced they will provide an additional $1.2 million to support local agencies in Halton Region responding to the impact of COVID-19. This funding is accompanied by an additional $1.2 million available to support Hamilton area agencies via the Federal Emergency Community Support Fund.

More than $1 million in funding available in Halton for charities supporting COVID-19 response

The funding comes through a new partnership between United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada, and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). This national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The funding augments the support offered by the pandemic relief fund that UWHH established locally, at the start of the crisis.

“Working together with our partners, we will ensure that the Emergency Community Support Fund makes the greatest impact possible for the local community services that need it most,” says Brad Park, CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton.

“We’re grateful for this important investment by the Government of Canada,” Mr Park continued.

United Way has been keeping a pulse on local social service needs since the pandemic began, already investing in 24 local programs through its COVID-19 Emergency Fund and the New Horizons for Seniors Program, funded by the Government of Canada. The Prime Minister of Canada initially announced the Emergency Community Support Fund on April 21, 2020. It is part of a broad series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada.

“Canadian charities and not for profits are always there to help you, in your time of need. But the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations,” said The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “With today’s announcement, the Government of Canada will be there for them so they can continue to be there for Canadians.”

Beginning May 19, UWHH started accepting applications for grants from the ECSF. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020.

How to Applying for Funds

Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada and United Way Centraide Canada are pleased to support the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund – a vital step forward in our country’s rapid response to COVID-19. We look forward to collectively supporting this effort, collaborating with partners, charities, and non-profit organizations via our respective networks to implement the Fund, and ensuring that rapid relief reaches those that need it most.

Oakville organizations distributing funds

United Way Halton & Hamilton

Oakville Community Foundation

