Emergency Orders extend amidst new legislation

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Ontario has extended all of its emergency orders another two weeks until Wednesday July 22, 2020. The province’s announcement Thursday morning aligns with a new bill proposed at Queen’s Park allowing the provincial government to maintain certain legislation even longer.

Emergency orders in Ontario were originally set to expire tomorrow, July 10. Premier Doug Ford expressed hope two weeks ago there would be no more order extensions.

“Our government is getting Ontario back on track and more people back to work,” says Ford. “But at the same time, we’re taking steps to ensure we don’t undo the tremendous progress we have made together.”

“By keeping these emergency measures in place, we will continue to support our frontline care providers, protect our most vulnerable, and ensure we can rapidly respond to potential outbreaks or surges.”

This is the sixth extension of the province’s emergency orders following the 10-day extension on June 27, 2020.

Ford’s new bill proposes power to extend orders until next summer

Yesterday’s proposed bill would remain in effect until July 2021, or until a possible second wave of COVID-19 concludes. The government intends to extend emergency orders to align with the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020, if passed.

Ford’s proposed legislation is part of the government’s plan “to cautiously reopen Ontario in a way that recognizes the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 even after the provincial declaration of emergency has ended.”

The provincial government also claim the bill, if passed, “allows Ontario to continue its path to recovery while maintaining important select tools to address the ongoing threat of this deadly virus.”

The Government of Ontario declared a provincial emergency on March 17, 2020 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. The declaration of emergency was extended and is currently in effect until July 15, 2020.

Learn more about today’s emergency order extension online here.

Tags:

coronavirus, Covid 19, Doug Ford, Emergency Orders, Extension, July 22 2020, Legislation, News, Ontario, politics, Province of Ontario, Queens Park