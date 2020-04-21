Arrested: Error results in a Man at Large released from Milton Prison

Advertisement

Halton Regional Police Service have announced that the Man at Large has been arrested by the Hamilton Police.

​On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, a male party was released from Milton’s Maplehurst Correctional Complex by correctional staff as a result of a clerical error. Maplehurst is a correctional facility for both adult men and women. It has a maximum and medium security sections for prisoners sentenced to 2 years or less.

A 37 year old male of no fixed address was sentenced to serve 17 months for the following offences:

Fraudulent use of credit card (2 Counts)

Possession of stolen property under $5000 (2 Counts)

Procure to make an identity document

Fail to comply with recognizance (2 Counts)

Assault Peace Officer

Theft Under $5000

Break and Enter (2 Counts)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the man and he is currently wanted by police for being Unlawfully at Large. Madore is considered dangerous and should not be approached. He is described as male, white, 5’10” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and a reddish beard (see photos attached). It is believed he may be in the Kitchener area.

Anyone who comes into contact with Madore or can provide information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Mark Brewster of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2420.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

