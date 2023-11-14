× Expand Photo: Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts

Written by Reginald Rose, 12 Angry Men follows the jury in a New York City murder trial that is frustrated by a single member whose skeptical caution forces them to more carefully consider the evidence before jumping to a hasty verdict.

This production of 12 Angry Men is directed by Yo Mustafa.

Tickets for this show are general admission. No assigned seating is available.

Patrons who have any difficulty with stairs or who use mobility devices are asked to call the box office in advance of the performance to arrange for Studio Theatre access.

Ticket Prices - $30