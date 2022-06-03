16th Annual Capture Oakville Photography Competition and Gala
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
Capture Oakville 2021
Capture Grand Prize Winner, 2021
Capture Oakville is an annual photography competition, hosted by the Oakville Camera Club. It is open to all Ontario residents. This year's competition includes 78 finalists from the various categories: the flagship, Capture Oakville - The Streets of Oakville (the only category required to be shot within the Town of Oakville’s borders), as well as People and Portraits, Black and White, Landscape, Nature and Wildlife, and Exploration. The event is free and includes light food and refreshments.