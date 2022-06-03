16th Annual Capture Oakville Photography Competition and Gala

× Expand Capture Oakville 2021 Capture Grand Prize Winner, 2021

Capture Oakville is an annual photography competition, hosted by the Oakville Camera Club. It is open to all Ontario residents. This year's competition includes 78 finalists from the various categories: the flagship, Capture Oakville - The Streets of Oakville (the only category required to be shot within the Town of Oakville’s borders), as well as People and Portraits, Black and White, Landscape, Nature and Wildlife, and Exploration. The event is free and includes light food and refreshments.