2021 Federal Election Day - VOTE

If you did not cast your ballot during the advance voting, this is your last opportunity to participate in the 2021 Federal Election. Check the Elections Canada website for your voting location, input your postal code, and click "Where do I vote".

Click nominated candidates for the Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington Ridings for a list of who is running in your riding for which party.

