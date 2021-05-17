THE 2021 VIRTUAL WALK, RUN OR RIDE FOR SCLERODERMA

The 2021 Virtual Walk/Run/Ride is a public awareness event to help raise funds for Scleroderma awareness, education and research. Participating in our 2021 Virtual Walk, Run or Ride events will provide you (our patients, caregivers, friends, family and community members) the opportunity to continue joining together, to show your commitment to improving the lives of those living with scleroderma.

From the comfort of your own home or neighbourhood, we challenge you to get active...for Scleroderma! Walking, running, biking, canoeing, gardening - whatever suits your fancy! If you are getting active and moving your body, you are doing it right!

