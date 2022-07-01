Oakville Galleries celebrates Canada Day
Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
Oakville Galleries
Children's Programming
Visit with Oakville Galleries at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park on Canada Day! Find our events team in the arts and craft zone. Participate in a fun, free activity and learn about our exciting upcoming programs and amazing current exhibitions. More details about our Canada Day offerings can be found at the link below.
