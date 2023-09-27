2023 Kidney Walk – Get Behind the One You Love!
to
Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
The Kidney Foundation of Canada
Kidney Walks are a province-wide movement to raise funds to better the lives of our loved ones affected by kidney disease. It’s a time to celebrate, make connections, remember, and support each other to demonstrate the strength of our kidney community.
When you join the Kidney Walk, your joining thousands of Canadians who believe that we can make a difference - because Together We are Stronger than Kidney Disease.
We hope you will join us at the Halton Region Kidney Walk on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and be part of our kidney community.
The Kidney Walk raises crucial funds to support kidney disease research, and programs and services designed to improve the lives of Canadians living with kidney disease and those who care for them.
Register at www.kidneywalk.ca or call Dickson Li 905 278 3003 ext. 4967
