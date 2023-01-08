2023 New Year's Oakville Council Levee

to

Oakville Town Hall 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario L6h0H3

Mayor Rob Burton and Members of Council invite you and your family to celebrate the start of a new year at the Annual New Year’s Levee.

The event will feature brief remarks from the Mayor as well as musical performances from the Oakville Choir for Children & Youth and Raise Her Voice Chamber.

Light refreshments will also be served.

Info

Oakville Town Hall 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario L6h0H3
to
Google Calendar - 2023 New Year's Oakville Council Levee - 2023-01-08 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 New Year's Oakville Council Levee - 2023-01-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 New Year's Oakville Council Levee - 2023-01-08 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 New Year's Oakville Council Levee - 2023-01-08 13:00:00 ical