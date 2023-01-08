2023 New Year's Oakville Council Levee
Oakville Town Hall 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario L6h0H3
Town of Oakville
2022-2026 Oakville Town Council
Mayor Rob Burton and Members of Council invite you and your family to celebrate the start of a new year at the Annual New Year’s Levee.
The event will feature brief remarks from the Mayor as well as musical performances from the Oakville Choir for Children & Youth and Raise Her Voice Chamber.
Light refreshments will also be served.
