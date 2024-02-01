2024 Black History Month Gallery Opening

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-gallery-opening-tickets-810483236177

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario

Join the Black Health Professionals Network (BHPN) for a night of networking and celebration in honour of Black History Month!

Experience the grand opening of a month-long celebration featuring Afrocentric Art and Artifacts that beautifully capture the essence of our culture. Immerse yourself in visually stunning exhibits, carefully curated to represent the profound richness of our heritage. Meet the talented artists, engage in Q&A sessions, and explore the power of visual storytelling.

