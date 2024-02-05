Black History Month 2024 Launch Celebration

× Expand Photo: Oakville Center for the Performing Arts

Join the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) as they celebrate their 2024 theme "Celebrating Culture and History". This year's event includes a keynote speech by Anthony Sherwood, who will review his passion for shedding light on Oakville’s Black history. There will be performances by Juno award winner Jully Black, as well as Whitney Houston tribute artist Geri Defoe! The show will also feature youth performances by the Arthouse Children’s Choir, a Girl Power’d dance performance and a student poem. Be sure to attend the 6 p.m. reception to hear the sounds of the CCAH Steel Band.

Visit the CCAH website to learn more about their Black History Month events.