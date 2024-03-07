2024 Oscars Watch Party

× Expand Film.Ca Cinemas

Film.Ca Cinemas is excited to announce that Oscars Night is back on March 10! Join in as they roll out the red carpet for the annual Watch Party event, live at Film.Ca Cinemas for the 96th Academy Awards.

Details:

Come dressed up or dressed down, whatever your style

Snap a pic on the red carpet and photo booth in the lobby pre-show

Trivia and prizes during commercial breaks

This is a free event! However, donations are greatly appreciated and 100% of the proceeds going towards the Movie Angel Fund.

6 p.m. - Doors Open - Take some photos, and visit our snack bar. Don't forget they also sell beer, wine, and ciders!

7 p.m. - The Academy Awards begin!